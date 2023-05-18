Lateral Recruitment for Joint Secretary Level/ Director/ Deputy Secretary Level Posts on Contract Basis

As per the requisition received from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T), Government of India, applications are being invited to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary/ Director/ Deputy Secretary on contract basis in the following Departments/Ministries of the Government: –



Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution

Ministry of Heavy Industries

Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice

Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers

Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education

Four Joint Secretaries and 16 Directors/ Deputy Secretaries will be inducted through lateral recruitment in the above Ministries/Departments.



The detailed advertisement and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website on 20th May 2023. Interested candidates can apply from 20th May 2023 to 19th June 2023.



Candidates will be short-listed for Interview on the basis of the information provided by them in their online application. They must ensure that such information is correct.