72nd Republic Day celebrated in Paradip Refinery

Report by Kanhu Nanda; Paradip: TDVS Gopalakrishna, Executive Director and Refinery Head, Paradip Refinery, unfurled the National Flag at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Stadium of Paradip Refinery Township on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day celebration. Shri TDVS Gopalakrishna inspected the CISF contingent followed by parade. Addressing the gathering, Shri Gopalakrishna, paid homage to the great leaders and freedom fighters who were instrumental in enactment of our constitution. He further added that IndianOil is fully focussed on inclusive growth of the region and new projects like MEG, PX-PTA, Needle Coker, Textile park at Bhadrak etc. will pave the way for scripting the industrial growth story of Odisha. Needle Coker project is based on IndianOil’s R&D technology, which substantiates to our journey towards becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat. Shri Gopalakrishna appreciated local Sarpanchas, stake holders for their unstinted support during the mega shutdown activity at Paradip Refinery.

Long Service Awardees, winners of Prativa Samman and Samuhik Uplabdhi Puraskar 2019-20 and Local Sarpanchas were felicitated during the event.

The event was celebrated without mass gathering and following all the COVID appropriate norms. The event was live streamed for virtual participation of all the employees & families of Paradip Refinery.