6th Kandhamal Literary Festival to be held on 9th & 10th December 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s indigenous tribal heritage in literature, culture, and art will be celebrated as 6th Kandhamal Literary Festival is commencing on .



An initiative of Odisha Diary Foundation and OMIS, Kandhamal literary festival celebrated its legacy over online platforms during pandemic years consecutively.



The Kandhamal Literary Festival is a celebration of this rich heritage, with a focus on promoting Odisha’s indigenous literature and culture, showcasing the incredible diversity of this land. The festival will feature a range of events, including talks, workshops, panel discussions, and cultural performances, all aimed at exploring the history, art, and literature of Kandhamal and the wider Odisha region.





