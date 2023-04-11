National level workshop inaugurated in Roland Pharmacy College

Berhampur ; Pharmacy council of India sponsored three day long continuing education programme for faculty in pharmacy was inaugurated this morning at Roland institute of Pharmaceutical sciences, Berhampur. The chief guest of the ocassion, Prof. Pradeep R Vavia, professor and director, pharmaceutical science and technology, Institute of chemical technology – IOC, Bhubaneswar inaugurated the programme. Chariperson Smt J Jayalakshmi, Director, Dr J Sruti, Principal Dr B V V Ravikumar, Vice-principal Dr Ch Niranjan Patra, coordinator Dr Biswamohan Sahoo were present on the podium. Dr Bimalendu Choudhury presented the vote of thanks while Ms Aiswarjya Pattnaik, hosted the event. This three day workshop is aimed at providing contunued education programme for the faculty in Pharmacy. Senior resource persons from different eminent educational and research organizations of India including Prof Pradeep R Vavia, Dr Subrat Kumar Bhattamishra, Dr Laxmidhar Rout, Dr Sulakshana P Mukherji, Mr Ramakant Yadav, Dr Subas Chandra Dinda and Dr Malay kumar Rana will be delivering training in various important topics as the resource person of this programme. The organizers have informed that the attendees for this three day long programme does not only include faculty from Odisha but also from outside the state too. The teaching and non-teaching members of the institution are working hard to make this event a grand success.