New Delhi :The 67th National Railways Award Function-2022 has been organised at Railway Auditorium, Bhubaneswar, this time, under the auspices of East Coast Railway, today evening. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and felicitated the outstanding Railway Employees and Zonal Railways, Production Units and PSUs for their dedication in service & efficiency.