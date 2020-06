Bhubaneswar: To commemorate World Blood Donor Day, at least 61 volunteers donated blood at a Camp organised by Anand Vihar hospital of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The camp was inaugurated by Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL in the presence of Dr Debashish Gupta, Chief of Medical Services and doctors and healthcare staff of Anand Vihar Hospital.

