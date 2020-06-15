Home Minister Amit Shah pays surprise visit to Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to review arrangements related to COVID-19

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah paid a surprise visit to Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here today to review arrangements related to COVID-19. Shri Amit Shah directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in Corona wards of every Corona hospital, so that there is proper monitoring and problems of patients can also be resolved.

Union Home Minister also directed the Delhi Chief Secretary that back-ups for canteens supplying food should also be established, so that in case there is an infection in one canteen, patients can continue to get food without disruption.

Shri Amit Shah directed that psycho-social counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in service to humanity through the treatment of Corona patients should also be done. This will ensure that not only are they physically but also psychologically fit to fight the pandemic.

