Website of ‘Odisha Positive’ Released by Soumya Ranjan Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: The website of Odia Positive, a forum of Odias worldwide with a positive concern for Odisha, headquarted at Delhi was inaugurated by Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, editor, Sambad on Monday at Bhubaneswar. The forum aims at bringing together the Odia diaspora across the globe with an objective of supporting the progress and development of Odisha with its culture, literature, arts, economy, commerce, science and technology, among others.

Inaugurating the website of the organisation Mr. Soumya Ranjan Patnaik expressed his hopes that it will serve as a platform for exchange of views and ideas relating to the developmental issues of Odisha. He also said that commitment to the culture, heritage and the traditional value system of the state will serve as a key factor in taking Odisha and its community to greater heights.

The newly launched website may be accessed at www.odishapositive.org and it will carry thought provoking content in order to facilitate brainstorming and discussions among the Odia intellectuals worldwide on various aspects relating to Odisha. Advocate Sanjib Kumar Mohanty, the convener of the organisation thanked Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and his team for sparing valuable time for inauguration of the website and sought his support for the further growth of the forum.

