Bhubaneswar: 5T secretary VK Pandian visited the Lingaraj Temple premises in the early morning today to review ongoing developmental works. Pandian was accompanied by works secretary Dr. Kishan Kumar and BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary. Over 80% land has been acquired for the project. The road widening work likely to be completed before Mahashivratri next year.

Related

comments