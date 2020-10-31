Jammu and Kashmir reports 566 new positive cases, 86024 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 566 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 219 from Jammu division and 347 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 94330. Also 05 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 02 from Jammu division and 03 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 654 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 277 from Jammu Division and 377 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 94330 positive cases, 6835 are Active Positive, 86024 have recovered and 1471 have died; 493 in Jammu division and 978 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2284588 test results available, 2190258 samples have been tested as negative till October 30, 2020.

Till date 655274 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 16336 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 6835 in isolation and 45064 in home surveillance. Besides, 585568 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 19245 positive cases (including 141 cases reported today) with 1599 Active Positive, 17293 recovered (including 162 cases recovered today), 353 deaths; Baramulla has 5946 positive cases (including 66 cases reported today) with 1473 Active Positive, 4328 recovered (including 87 cases recovered today), 145 deaths; Pulwama reported 4648 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 208 active positive cases, 4360 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 80 deaths; Kulgam has 2482 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 92 Active Positive, 2344 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 46 deaths; Shopian has 2200 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 95 Active Positive, 2070 recovered (including 05 cases reported today) and 35 deaths; Anantnag district has 4224 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 235 Active Positive, 3915 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today), 74 deaths; Budgam has 5974 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 285 Active Positive and 5595 recovered (including 33 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Kupwara has 4419 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 411 Active Positive, 3935 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 73 deaths; Bandipora has 4031 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 231 Active Positive, 3754 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 46 deaths and Ganderbal has 3533 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 218 active positive cases, 3283 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today) and 32 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 17458 positive cases (including 109 cases reported today) with 835 active positive cases, 16368 recoveries (including 122 cases recovered today), 255 deaths; Rajouri has 3190 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 66 active positive cases, 3077 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 47 deaths; Ramban has 1590 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 74 active positive, 1503 recoveries and 13 deaths; Kathua has 2439 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 62 Active positive, 2346 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 31 deaths; Udhampur has 2700 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today) with 133 active positive cases, 2535 recovered (including 07 cases reported today) and 32 deaths; Samba has 2168 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 264 Active Positive, 1879 recoveries and 25 deaths; Doda has 2654 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 132 active positive cases, 2476 recoveries (including 14 cases recovered today), 46 deaths; Poonch has 2247 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 234 active positive, 1991 recoveries (including 16 cases reported today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1273 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 83 active positive, 1182 recoveries (including 35 cases reported today) and 08 deaths while Kishtwar has 1909 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 105 active positive cases and 1790 recoveries (including 66 cases recovered today) and 14 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 94330 positive cases in J&K 9742 have been reported as travellers while 84588 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1070 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 98 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1792 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 124 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2862 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 222 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu .The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 10.47 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

