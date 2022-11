Bhubaneswar : As directed by CM Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary V K Pandian visited Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and reviewed the ongoing development works at trauma care unit, and progress of PGIMER building being constructed at a cost of ₹280 Cr.

As per reports, Pandian along with National Health secretary Shalini Pandit, Works Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav, and Health Department Director Bijay Mohapatra inspected the under-construction Trauma Care and Medical College.