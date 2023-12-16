Bhubaneswar: The 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian visited the Srimandir and reviewed the ongoing Parikrama project on Saturday early morning at 5 AM.

He inspected the facilities and reviewed progress from 5.00 am to 7 am.

He took stock of facilities being created for a comfortable visit of Pilgrims during the new year rush. He directed to augment the place with appropriate holding space for pilgrims and disciplined queue management.

He inspected all elements of Parikrama including progress on landscaping works, matha restoration, Queue management system, two wheeler Parking areas. ETP, garbage chutes and façade painting.

Pandian took a detailed review of all challenges in the conference hall of the Shree Jagannath Temple administration office and instructed to complete all the works as per pre-decided time.

Collector, SP, OBCC managing director and other officials were present on the occasion.