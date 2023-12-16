Indulge in a Gastronomic Affair: Kebab & Curry Extravaganza Unveils at Hotel Swosti Grand

Bhubaneswar: A tantalizing journey awaits at Hotel Swosti Grand, Master Canteen, Bhubaneswar, with the commencement of the Kebab & Curry Food Festival. The festival, inaugurated on December 15, promises a culinary voyage until December 23, delighting visitors from 12 noon to 11 pm daily.

The extensive menu boasts a delectable array of dishes exuding enticing aromas and exquisite flavors. Behind each culinary masterpiece lies the meticulous dedication of chefs, investing hours in marinating and harmonizing aromatic spices to craft tantalizing kebabs and sumptuous curries.

Every bite unfolds a symphony of flavors, as the delectable combinations captivate the taste buds of food aficionados. Join us in savoring this culinary feast, where each dish unveils a delightful tapestry of flavors, inviting you to an unparalleled dining experience.