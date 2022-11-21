‘53-Hour Challenge’ for the ‘75 Creative Minds Tomorrow’ launched today by Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur

New Delhi : “Creative Minds for Tomorrow is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision that the Youth should be given an Opportunity to learn and grow”, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur at the launch of ‘53-Hour Challenge’ for winners of ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ initiative. The 53 hours challenge by Shorts TV, is an opportunity for the ‘Creative Minds’ to show their creativity in a short time, he said.

Launch of 53-Hour Challenge’ for winners of ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ initiative by Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaking at launch of ‘53-Hour Challenge’ for winners of ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ initiative

‘53-Hour Challenge’ inaugurated today by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, is being organized on the side-lines of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The competition will challenge the 75 ‘Creative Minds’ to produce a short film on their idea of [email protected], all in 53 hours. This segment of IFFI 53 is powered by National Film Development Corporation (NDFC) in collaboration with Shorts TV. Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan, Secretary, Ministry of I & B Apurva Chandra were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

Congratulating the ‘75 Creative Minds’ who have been chosen from over 1000 applicants, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “You are beginning a new journey in your lives, our Masterclasses will only add wings to you, from both national and international minds.” He further said that this is a platform for the 75 youngsters to make networks, hone their talent, learn from the best, and move forward in their careers.

Talking about the journey of the ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ initiative, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that this journey, led by the vision of PM Narendra Modi began last year, to engage, encourage and explore the potential of our youth by providing them a platform at IFFI. This is the second edition of 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow and we have already made a community of 150 strong individuals connected through their shared love for cinema, creativity and culture, he said.

Applauding the contribution of winners of last year’s ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ in films and OTT shows, the Minister said that these young and talented minds will contribute significantly in the future of Indian cinema and film industry especially during next 25 years of Amrit Kaal.

The minister said that the Film industry is called Creative minds, but we should also look at it as a creative economy, it is a form of soft power, and how nations are often known. For India, IFFI has also been a platform to bring this change in making Indian Cinema a form of Indian soft power. Otherwise it is not this easy to bring so many international faces to be a part of IFFI.

The Minister also acknowledged the efforts of jury in selecting the best from thousands of applications.