Bhubaneswar: 50 NDRF Jawans Test COVID19 Positive in Odisha Following Return From West Bengal.

“In view of inquiries it is informed that on testing of NDRF personnel in Odisha after return from Cyclone Amphan duties 50 were found positive of nearly 190 personnel tested for COVID19. So far all these personnel are asymptomatic & under observation,” tweets NDRF SN Pradhan.

