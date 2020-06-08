CM Vijay Rupani announces Rs.200-crore from CM Relief Fund to ‘Gujarat Atmanirbhar Package’ to fight COVID-19

Gandhinagar: In a bid to combat and contain the global pandemic novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani here today announced a whopping amount of Rs.200-crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, to the Rs.14,022-crore ‘Gujarat Atmanirbhar Package’ announced yesterday, to overcome the economic crisis and revive the economy.

While Rs.100-crore has been allotted to the seven largest Municipal Corporations, another Rs.100-crore to the Health Department to ‘Gujarat Atmanirbhar Package’ to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and facilities in the state like medicines, infrastructure, equipment, kits and compensation to ‘corona warriors’ who sacrificed their life on duty.

The breakup of Rs.100-crore allotted to civic bodies include Ahmedabad Rs.50-crore, Surat Rs.15-crore, Vadodara and Rajkot Rs.10-crore each, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar Rs.5-crore each.

Adopting a compassionate attitude, he had also decided to pay a compensation of Rs.25-lakh from this fund to corona warriors, like employees of revenue, police, medical, paramedical, conservancy staff (safai kamdar), fair price shop owners, tolat, bill clerks, etc., who die while on essential duty fighting the highly contagious virus. So far, Rs.1-crore has been paid to the kin of four, including one revenue department and three police personnel.

Mr. Rupani had appealed in the month of March to one and all to donate generously to the separate CM Relief Fund. He thanked small individuals to big industrial houses for their generous contribution.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rupani had issued direction to arrange for over 900 shramik special trains for migrant workers from different cities of Gujarat to different states like Bihar, U.P., Odisha, Jharkhand, etc. It paid Rs.25-crore to the Indian Railways.

With the allocation of this Rs.200-crore specifically to fight coronavirus, he gave the call for ‘Corona Harshe; Gujarat Jitshe’ mantra, exuding confidence that corona will be defeated and Gujarat will win.

