5 Famous Quotes To Change Your Perspective About Life

We find champions in every walk of life. Some have created great fortunes through their vision where it seemed impossible and have laid the groundwork for others to follow. Some have made valuable discoveries which continue to serve the world. Their success was defined with strong visions, persistent work and inspiring work ethics. They have left their legacies in the sand of time with their life stories. It was their mindset and thoughts which set them apart. We take a look at 5 famous quotes made by successful people that could potentially change your life.



1. “You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits and surely your habits will change your future.”

– Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam is a former President of India and famous aerospace scientist. He was famously known as “Peoples President” during his tenure for his contribution as a leader. His quote delivers the message of building habits and more importantly how habits could alter our results in the future.



2. “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence is not an act, but a habit.”

– Aristotle

Aristotle is a Greek Philosopher and one of the greatest intellectuals in the world. His contribution to multiple fields such as Science, Literature, Politics and Education is incomparable. This famous quote again focuses on the significance of habit building. Formation of good habits and performing the actions consistently leads an individual to the realization about self and the fortune he is meant for.



3. “Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we now know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world, and all there ever will be to know and understand.”

– Albert Einstein

Sir Albert Einstein is a physicist and one of the greatest minds gifted to mankind. In this famous quote, the biggest superpower of a human being is discussed which is imagination. Knowledge is the store of existing information, on the other hand, Imagination opens way to new ends, new possibilities and adds fire to creativity and leads to innovation. Imagination helps in going beyond what already exists.



4. “The very cave you are afraid to enter turns out to be the source of what you are looking for”

– Joseph Campbell

Joseph Campbell was an American Professor and writer. The most alarming message this quote gives is that the only way to overcome fears is to face them, which is a tough challenge for any individual. The treasure here is the opportunities and possibilities that lay ahead as the reward to overcoming the fear. This quote gives a strong lesson pertaining to decision making



5. “Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish.”

– Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs is the founder of Apple Inc. and one of the greatest innovators of this era. This quote focuses on seeing the emptiness in a half filled glass when it comes to learning something new and necessary and have a curiosity for knowing more. Staying foolish refers to doing things differently, setting high standards for yourself and slowly achieve them, which may seem unusual to others.



In the end, there is a challenge for you. Take any one of these quotes and implement it for the next 30 days in any productive aspect of your daily life. It works, see it for yourself.

