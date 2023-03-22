5-day training on Drone Technologies held at NIT Rourkela

Today with IoT (Internet of Things) technology, remote-controlled vehicles play a significant role in every sector. In this context, drones and unmanned aerial vehicle control have become a necessity. To provide a practical concept on this, a 5-day (18-22 March, 2023) workshop on ‘Drone Technologies’ was organized by NIT Rourkela jointly with Skyy Rider Institutions for Advanced skill and Research Pvt. Ltd. The workshop was conducted jointly by the Dept. of Electronics & Communication Engineering and the Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, NITR. It was sponsored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to initiate skill development and training on drone technology for various societal applications such as agriculture, defence, mining, surveys etc. This workshop created an active and interactive learning platform focusing on promoting the state of the art research in the field of communication and IoT where unmanned aerial vehicle control plays a crucial task.

The workshop gave the participants a detailed insight on topics like Basic Drone Flight Theory, Overview of Drone System Designing, Drone Assembly and Manufacturing, Testing and Flying (Multiple Drone), Drone Control Mechanism, Drone on Agricultural applications etc. Inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Prof. Pradip Sarkar (Dean, Planning and Architecture), the workshop was attended by 50+ working professionals, industrial staff, research scholars and final/pre-final year students and from various reputed institutions across the country. Prof. Sarkar emphasized on the usage of Drones in the area of Structural Engineering and their different applications, such as constructional bridge and power line monitoring. Prof. K. K. Mahapatra who attended the session spoke on the technological advancement in area of Drones and usage of IoT. During the workshop, Prof. S.K Das (coordinator of this workshop) pointed out the key outcome of the workshop and said, “I hope that sessions helped the participants in improving their skills and understanding the ongoing technology”. Furthermore, the co-coordinator, Prof. J. Srinivas urged young delegates to develop various innovative ideas about how drones will benefit different aspects of research files and practical applications. Guest Speaker Prof. Kaushik Kumar (BIT Mesra) interacted with participants and said, “UAVs are presently and actively involved in changing the technological aspects and provides a boon in different practical usage. Encouraging the aspects of product development, Mr. Dipesh Ranjan Sahoo (Developer and Head of Design, Skyy Rider Institute) shared his insights on the development of technologies to make the drone fly. The workshop coordinators were Prof. Santos Kumar Das and the co-coordinators were Dr. P.S. Balaji, Prof. J. Srinivas and Prof. D.R. Parhi.