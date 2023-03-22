11,710 schools have no electricity connection in Odisha; 21,065 schools do not have playground, 41,996 schools lack computer and 6,781 schools do not have adequate classrooms, informs Minister in Assembly
11,710 schools have no electricity connection in Odisha; 21,065 schools do not have playground, 41,996 schools lack computer and 6,781 schools do not have adequate classrooms, informs Minister in Assembly
Prev Post
Vedanta Sesa Goa celebrates International Day of Forests & World Water Day with #SesaForGreenerGood Awareness Campaign Highlighting Innovations in Environment Conservation