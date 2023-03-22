Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

11,710 schools have no electricity connection in Odisha

By OdAdmin

 

11,710 schools have no electricity connection in Odisha; 21,065 schools do not have playground, 41,996 schools lack computer and 6,781 schools do not have adequate classrooms, informs Minister in Assembly

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.