4th Edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar Exhibition & B2B kick starts in Bhubaneswar , today

Bhubaneswar : The 4th Edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar Exhibition & B2B was inaugurated today by Hon’ble Tourism Minister Aswini Patra in presence of Surendra Kumar, Pr. Secretary Tourism, Dr. Lenin Mohanty, Chairman OTDC, Sachin R. Jadhav, Director Tourism & J.K. Mohanty, Chairman Swosti Group.

Besides, 25 Foreign Tour Operators, 82 Domestic Tour Operators, Investors & Odisha’s Tourism fraternity are participating in this 3-day Event which is a proven platform for interactions with stakeholders of travel & tourism industry from across the globe.