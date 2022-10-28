Odisha : Similipal National Park to reopen for tourists from Nov 1

Bhubaneswar : The Similipal National park, will be reopening for tourists from November 1 as it was closed for tourists from mid-June to October due to the rainy season as road connectivity to various locations in the sanctuary gets damaged following the onset of monsoon.

Besides, visitors can now enter the national park through Jashipur and Pithabata gates between 6am and 9pm every day from November 1. A maximum of 35 four-wheelers carrying visitors will be allowed entry after getting the necessary permit at the Jashipur entry gate while only 25 vehicles carrying passengers will get entry at the Pithabata point.