48th Raising day of NTPC LTD celebrated at NTPC ER-II headquarters, Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneswar : The 48th Raising day of NTPC LTD was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasmat NTPC ER-II headquarters at Bhubaneshwar.

A. K. Goswami, Regional Executive Director,ER-II HQ hoisted the NTPC flag followed by NTPC Geet. Addressing the employees Shri A. K. Goswami, elucidated the history and growth of the organisation since inception to the present. He said that it is matter of pride for us that today NTPC is 70GW plus company, powering nation’s growth. Hehighlighted the operational achievements of the Power Stations under the jurisdiction of the Easter Region headquarters namely Talcher Kaniha and Talcher Thermal in Angul District, Darlipalli in Sundargarh District in Orissa, Bongaigoan in Assam and North Karanpura in the Chatra district, Jharkhand.

Shri A. K. Goswami appreciated the employees for putting untiring effortsfor makingEastern Region-II a successful partner in NTPC’s journey towards excellence.He called upon employees to work as team to face the challenges and contribute to the success story of NTPC. He further emphasised that wewouldcontinue to work together towards the larger cause of sustaining the competitive advantage of the company and the development of the nation

Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC connected with the employees across NTPC sites via online from New Delhi and thanked each and every member of NTPC family for their hard work and commitment helping NTPC put up an impressive performance year after year.CMD emphasised on agility,innovative delivery, digital transformation and exceeding the expectations of various stakeholders along with consistent capacity addition and high generation.

Present installed capacity of NTPC Group is 70,254 MW (including 12,595 MW through JVs/Subsidiaries) comprising of 58 NTPC Stations (25 Coal based stations, 7 gas based stations, 1 Hydro station, 1 small hydro, 23 Solar PV and 1 Wind based Station) and 25 Joint Venture stations (8 coal based, 4 gas based, 8 hydro, 1 small hydro 2 Wind and 2 Solar PV).