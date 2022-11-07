Roads worth over Rs. 6 lakh crore will be built in Madhya Pradesh – Union Minister Shri Gadkari

New Delhi : Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that roads costing more than Rs. 6 lakh crore will be built in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh has become a developed state from Bimaru state due to the indefatigable efforts of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On the request of the Chief Minister, he announced the approval of Logistic Park in Jabalpur.

Union Minister Shri Gadkari and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan laid the foundation stone and dedicated 8 road projects of 214 kilometer length in Jabalpur costing Rs. 4054 crore. He gifted the state while approving half a dozen roads for development works. It would beneficial for entire Central India including Damoh, Sagar, Seoni, Balaghat, Katni and Dindori.

Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that cooperation will always be available from the Central Government to realise the immense potential of development in Jabalpur. Here development will get momentum in all other sectors including education, medicine, industry, employment. Rope-way from Empire Talkies to Katanga, South Avenue Mall to Gwari Ghat-Gurdwara is being sanctioned in Jabalpur city. Along with this, approval will be given for construction of flyover from Civic Centre to Malviya Lordganj, Bada Fuhara, Baldev Bagh as soon as the feasibility report is prepared.

Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that wherever Chief Minister Shri Chouhan proposes to set up a Logistic Park in the state, will be approved. He said that approval would be given to upgrade Shahpura-Bhitoni road and connecting Umaria-Dungaria road with Ring Road. He said that all the road projects of Shahpura-Narsinghpur and Damoh would soon be given shape by the Union Minister of State Shri Prahlad Singh Patel. All possible help will be given by the Central Government to develop the iconic bridge to be built on Ring Road in Jabalpur for tourism. Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that approval has been given for construction of 100 kilometer 2 lane road from Jabalpur to Damoh at a cost of Rs. 800 crore. DPR work for this route has been completed. The construction work will start soon. Two lane road from ISBT of Jabalpur to Patan, 10 kilometer long 4 lane road from Narsinghpur to Singhpur have been approved. The DPR of Narsinghpur to Sheopur road will be ready very soon. The 88 kilometer long route from Seoni to Balaghat will be the new NH. The tender process for the 4-lane road from Balaghat to Rajegaon will be completed by the year 2023. A new road will be built from Rajegaon to Raipur at a cost of Rs. 3 thousand 500 crores.

Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that the State Government should acquire the land around the Ring Road to be built in Jabalpur. Create a development authority. Logistics Park, Industrial Cluster and Smart City can be constructed on this land. He said that the Central Government would help in building a musical fountain at Bhedaghat.

Jabalpur-Nagpur Metro also to start soon

Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that Metro train between Jabalpur and Nagpur will be started soon. It will have 8 bogies. Two bogies will be for fruits and vegetables. The remaining six bogies will be a business class bogie with plane-like facilities.

Ring Road will be Guarantee of all round development of Jabalpur: CM Shri Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the construction of road projects- Ring Road is a guarantee of all round development of Jabalpur. It is not only Ring Road, but a project that opens many doors for the development of youth including employment, industry, business, education and health. This will increase the possibilities of tourism in Mahakaushal region. He said that in the coming days, Jabalpur would be among the most developed cities of the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the country is progressing rapidly under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Union Minister Shri Gadkari has started a new tradition of development in the country. Everyone is getting the benefit of his creativity. He has also made the impossible possible. The Chief Minister said that works worth Rs 720 crore are being sanctioned for Jabalpur in Amrit Phase-II. Dumna Airport is being built at a cost of Rs 421 crore. He also urged for the construction of the iconic bridge and modernization of mass rapid transport system. The Chief Minister said that proposals for development of public representatives and works related to public welfare would be sent for approval.

Union Minister of State Shri Prahlad Patel

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing and Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel has said that development works are being done in every sector, the benefits of which are being given to all. The National Highway will soon gain momentum in Damoh district as well. The foundation of development which is being laid today, will reap benefits for the coming 50 years.

Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava

State Public Works and Jabalpur district in-charge Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava said that the country has picked up pace of development after the year 2014. Development cannot be imagined without roads. High quality roads make the region more prosperous. He said that Union Minister Shri Gadkari fulfills all the demands of development and public welfare like Kamdhenu and Kalpavriksha.

MP Shri Rakesh Singh

Member of Parliament Shri Rakesh Singh said that with the gift of 13 road projects to Mahakaushal zone today, economic activities will increase in this area, resulting in prosperity and employment opportunities will also increase for the youth. He thanked the Union Minister Shri Gadkari for gifting these projects. Hoshangabad MP Shri Uday Pratap Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Kailash Soni, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Vivek Tankha, Rajya Sabha MP Smt. Sumitra Valmiki, Mayor Shri Jagat Bahadur Singh, Patan MLA Shri Ajay Vishnoi, Panagar MLA Shri Sushil Kumar Tiwari, Cant. MLA Shri Ashok Rohani, Sihora MLA Smt. Nandini Maravi, Tendukheda MLA Shri Sanjay Sharma, Jabalpur North MLA Shri Vinay Saxena, Bargi MLA Shri Sanjay Yadav were present on stage.