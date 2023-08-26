40 World Skill Center Students Head to Singapore on a Student Exchange Programme

Bhubaneswar : World Skill Center Bhubaneswar (WSC), a premier skilling institute of India, offers advanced skills and international exposure for its wards through ‘Student Exchange’ programme at Singapore. A group of 40 students selected from 2022-23 batch have reached Singapore on Saturday.

These students travelled from Bhubaneswar to Singapore on a direct flight. The excitement of taking their first international journey was visible on their faces as they were all smiles while boarding the aircraft. Grateful to have got scope for advanced learning at an international level, the students have thanked WSC and the Govt of Odisha.

Chairperson Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) & CEO WSC Alka Misra wished the students good luck on the occasion. This new experience will elevate their knowledge and skills while infusing them with enthusiasm, she said.

Aliva Priyadarshini Sahu, a student of Electrical Technology at WSC mentioned, “Singapore offers a wealth of learning opportunities, especially in the field of drones and robotics. I will explore the same and get an opportunity to experience different aspects of Singapore.”

Ayush Pradhan, a student pursuing Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration shared, “I never imagined that I would get the chance to polish my skills abroad. The advanced skilling program at World Skill Center has turned my dream into a reality. I look forward to learning new things in Singapore & experiencing a different atmosphere.”

As part of an MoU signed between OSDA, Govt of Odisha and the Government of Singapore, this ‘Student Exchange’ programme is organized every year. During the visit, the students from WSC take advanced training at Institute Technical Education (ITE) and get an opportunity to interact with fellow students from the institute. Moreover, these students will get a chance to explore various places at this global destination.

The World Skill Center in Bhubaneswar has been established by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department. WSC functions under the Odisha Skill Development Authority as part of the ‘Skilled In Odisha’ vision of the Govt of Odisha. It offers 1-year training to students across 7 advanced courses under the Finishing School model, making them future ready. It empowers the youth of Odisha by providing them with required skills to excel in the technology and service industry both nationally and globally.