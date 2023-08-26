Gopabandhu Academy of Administration signs MoU with Centurion University

Bhubaneswar: Gopabandhu Academy of Administration (GAA), Government of Odisha, Bhubaneswar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 25, 2023, with the Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM), Odisha to establish collaborative knowledge partnership in the field of Academics, Research and Training. The MoU was signed by Dr. Shashank Grahacharjya, Director, Centre for Good Governance, Odisha (CGGO) of GAA and Prof. (Dr.) Mukti Kanta Mishra, President, CUTM in the august presence of Shri Raj Kumar Sharma, IAS, Director General of GAA.

The Director General, GAA, Shri Raj Kumar Sharma, IAS, expressed his pleasure over the signing of MoU. The fruitful partnership with CUTM – a well accredited skill university, will go a long way in enhancing the training skills and competencies of the government officials of the state. He expressed that the partnership will grow day by day and benefit the people of Odisha in general and both the academic institutions in particular. This MoU will augment the efforts of this premier administrative training institution of the country to achieve its highest standards.

Prof. Mishra, President of CUTM in his address observed that the MoU signing is momentous, an honour and privilege for CUTM that is accredited and rated high in India on skill development. This invaluable partnership marks the beginning of a long road ahead to become innovative, imaginative and creative in skill and competency building.

The objective of this MoU is to establish co-operation between both institutions as Knowledge Partners and to realise their full potential in the field of Academic Research and Training. It marks the formal agreement of both institutions to explore practical approaches for creating professional relationships in order to enhance the competencies in functioning and contribute to skill development, capacity building and research on the mutually agreed areas.

At the outset, Dr. Himansu Bhusan Panda, IOFS, Additional Commissioner, GAA gave welcome address. Dr. P. K. Mishra, OAS (SS), Deputy Director General of GAA offered formal vote of thanks. Prof. KVD Prakash of CUTM and Smt. Kananbala Nayak, OFS, Joint Director (Accounts) of GAA along with staff of GAA and CGGO were also present in the ceremony.