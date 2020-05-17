4 districts of #Odisha are prone to #CycloneAmphan

Bhubaneswar: Four districts-Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak & Balasore- are prone to Cyclone Amphan. IMD will analyse movement of the cyclonic storm & provide data. Accordingly, we will carry out vulnerability mapping & take a final call on evacuation says SRC Pradeep Jena .

Districts collectors have been asked to remain alert. Evacuation centres have been identified. Decision regarding evacuation of people will be taken after we receive detailed data says SRC Pradeep Jena .

All district administrations have been asked to stop migrants, who are found walking on roads to reach their hometowns, and take them to the nearest cyclone shelter and arrange their stay there till the situation improves says Odisha SRC Pradeep Jena.

