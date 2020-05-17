#Coronavirus outbreak: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Govt. Officials with sand art on Puri beach

Puri: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a heartfelt tribute to Govt. Officials who are battling the novel coronavirus at the forefront. He created an artwork on the Puri beach, Odisha.

The artist shared a video of his artwork. In his sculpture, Pattnaik also wrote a special message for the Govt. Officials. “Salute to the Govt. Officials who are working day and night fighting against #COVID19 .My SandArt with message “Salute to Govt. Warriors “at Puri beach in Odisha ,” he wrote in the caption.

