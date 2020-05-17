Coronavirus outbreak: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Govt. Officials with sand art on Puri beach

Puri: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a heartfelt tribute to Govt. Officials who are battling the novel coronavirus at the forefront. He created an artwork on the Puri beach, Odisha.

The artist shared a video of his artwork. In his sculpture, Pattnaik also wrote a special message for the Govt. Officials. “Salute to the Govt. Officials who are working day and night fighting against #COVID19 .My SandArt with message “Salute to Govt. Warriors “at Puri beach in Odisha ,” he wrote in the caption.

Salute to the Govt. Officials who are working day and night fighting against #COVID19 .My SandArt with message “Salute to Govt. Warriors “at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/4VueVBnMyi — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 17, 2020

Related

comments