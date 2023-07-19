3rd Working Group meeting on Military Cooperation of Indian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation held in New Delhi

The 3rd meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation of the Indian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation was held from 18 – 19 July 2023 at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.



The meeting was co-chaired by Lt. Gen Johnson P Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), HQ – IDS, and Lt. Gen Dylevsky Igor Nikolaevich, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The meeting was conducted in a friendly warm and cordial atmosphere.



The discussions focused on extending the ongoing defence engagements between the two sides and mulled new initiatives under the ambit of the existing bilateral defence corporation mechanism.



The Working Group meeting is a forum established to progress defence cooperation between both countries through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, and the Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defence, Russian Federation.