Minister Parshottam Rupala inaugurates International Symposium on Sustainable Livestock Transformation under Agriculture Working Group of G20 at NDDB Anand

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Agriculture Working Group (AWG) of G20, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying inaugurated an International Symposium on Sustainable Livestock Transformation at NDDB, Anand yesterday.



Shri Rupala commended NDDB for organising the symposium and emphasised the role of technology in the livestock sector. He said that the Symposium deliberations will help disseminate various innovations in livestock sector for sustainable transformation. Praising Prime Minister’s developmental initiatives for the Animal Husbandry & Dairy Sector, Shri Rupala said that he has made animal husbandry an independent ministry, which has significantly contributed to the sector’s growth. Deployment of mobile veterinary units, breed multiplication farms and NADCP are examples of it. PM had also allocated funds for cattle vaccination, a year before COVID struck the world. Shri Rupala informed about a model app for pandemic preparedness related to animal husbandry.



Setting the tone for the symposium, Ms. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, DAHD said that sustainable transformation in the livestock sector becomes more relevant considering the quantum of farmers and other stakeholders associated with the sector, its role in providing livelihoods & food security and prominence of small holder production systems. The symposium is very aptly curated wherein all topics pertaining to the theme will be deliberated. It is an ideal event for bringing together all potential stakeholders in the global livestock industry in order to create a sector that is more effective, environmentally friendly, and inclusive while also making a greater contribution to the SDGs.



In his welcome address, Dr Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB said that we are looking forward to engaged deliberations amongst experts for making the livestock sector more sustainable and moving towards a more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable livestock sector for – ‘Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment and Better Life.’ This symposium will definitely give all of us a good platform to mutually learn from each other, chalk out a strategy and plan to address some of the contemporary challenges that both the developing and developed countries of the world are facing today in the livestock sector, including One Health, climate change and sustainability.



Dr Shah further said that there has been an increasing realization that health of all living systems on this planet are interdependent and disturbing one ecosystem is bound to impact the other. This has been epitomized in the saying “Vasudaiva Kutumbakam” which translates as “the world is one family” or putting it differently it is “One Earth, One Family, One Future” which is the signature theme of India’s G20 Presidency.



Ms. Caroline Emond, Director General, International Dairy Federation (IDF), acknowledged that India has continuously utilised dairy to support livelihoods and to improve nutrition and health. We are coming with concrete examples in order to scale up transformation. This sector has lots of opportunities. It is significant to recognise the role of livestock and enhance spending on the sector.



Calling for an urgent need for enhancing collaborations for sustainability in the livestock sector, Dr. Ailan Li, Assistant Director General, Healthier Population Division, WHO mentioned that there’s need for the formation of policy with One Health approach. We have launched a one health joint action plan which serves as a blueprint for prevention of future pandemic and promote sustainable living and livestock transformation.



Dr Hirofumi Kugita, Regional Representative for Asia Pacific, World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) said that it is an excellent opportunity to engage with the dairy industry to share various initiatives in animal husbandry. It is essential for countries to have efficient veterinarians to provide animal health services to respond to health and epidemic. We also need good husbandry practices to control animal diseases.



Shri Takayuki Hagiwara, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative in India conveyed that livestock is crucial and plays a significant role in rural transformation and economic development, food security and nutrition. World is watching India. It has digital technologies and has a system to solve issues. FAO would like to work with India for SDG goals and India could show an effective path to other countries.



Dr Jamie Jonker, Chief Science Officer, National Milk Producers Federation, USA talked about milk’s significance and livestock’s crucial role in the dairy sector.



While delivering the vote of thanks in the inaugural session, Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner highlighted the role and approach of India towards achieving the Goals of One Health.



The 2 day long symposium was aimed to foster insightful discussions and deliberations on the transformation to more efficient and sustainable agri-food systems, with a particular focus on the livestock sector. Distinguished experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from the G20 who participated in the event exchanged knowledge, shared experiences, and explored innovative approaches to ensure the sustainability of the livestock sector.



The symposium was highlighted as a milestone event, driving transformative change in the livestock sector and fostering collaborations for a sustainable future.



The event also witnessed a panel discussion with experts from WOAH- (World Organization for Animal Health), WHO- (World Health Organization), FAO-(Food and Agriculture Organization), IDF-(International Dairy Federation), NDDB-(National Dairy Development Board), and the Department. A technical tour of Amul Dairy & Chocolate Plant, and Mujkuva DCS, where delegates from the G20 countries have given insights into the processing systems, milk collection, and biogas and solar cooperatives of the country.



The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt of India; National Dairy Development Board (NDDB); Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations have jointly organised the 2-day event from 18-19th July, 2023.