38 Young diaspora members from 11 countries under Know India Programme visited Centurion University

Bhubaneswar: A group of 38 young diaspora members from 11 countries under Know India Programme (KIP) visited Centurion University, Bhubaneswar campus to gain first-hand experience of the skill-development and integration into higher education, a unique model in action which has been applauded by the United Nations, NITI Ayog and many Govt and private firms in various reports and forums.

THE KIP delegates visited and interacted with the students partaking skill training in various workshops, i.e., Centre for Advance Learning Lab, Community Diagnostic Centre, Transformer, Waste to wealth, Spinning, WELL Ashok Leyland, Hyundai, Yamaha, ITI/ITOT Paramedics & Allied Health Sciences, Renewable Energy Lab, AR/VR, E-Rickshaw, 5 axis, 3D printing, CIE and Butterfly garden.

THE Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. (Dr.) Supriya Pattanayak addressed the delegates emphasizing upon the skill courses and labs of university to promote hands-on-skills to promote enterprises.

On a week visit from 9th – 15th Feb 2022 to Odisha, the group’s program is to call on the political leadership and visit various institutes and places of heritage interest.

Know India Programme of the Ministry of External Affairs is a three-week orientation programme for diaspora youth conducted to promote awareness on different facets of life in India and the progress made by the country in various fields e.g. Economic, industrial, education, science & technology, communication & information Technology, culture. KIP provides a unique forum for students and young professionals of Indian origin to visit India, share their views, expectations and experiences and to develop closer bonds with the contemporary youth of India.