Bhubaneswar: 35.69% Voter Turnout In State Till 1pm. Sambalpur PC so far highest with 38.13%. Bhubaneswar PC lowest with 33.01%.

In 2 ACs of Sambalpur, voting to end at 4pm & in 1 AC, voting to end at 5pm. Rest ACs & PCs, voting to continue till 6pm.