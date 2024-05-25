National

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar casts his vote for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, ureges everyone to exercise their right to vote

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar cast their votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth set up at CPWD Service Center, North Avenue in New Delhi today.

After casting his vote, VP Dhankhar said that “voting is both our duty and right” in this grand festival of democracy.

Describing India as “the most vibrant, active, and effective democracy,” Shri Dhankhar said that “Bharat is an example to the world” and urged everyone to fulfill their Constitutional duty by exercising their right to vote.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.