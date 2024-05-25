Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar casts his vote for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, ureges everyone to exercise their right to vote

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar cast their votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth set up at CPWD Service Center, North Avenue in New Delhi today.
After casting his vote, VP Dhankhar said that “voting is both our duty and right” in this grand festival of democracy.
लोक सभा 2024 के चुनाव में अपना वोट डालना गौरव का क्षण है।
मताधिकार दायित्व भी है और ताकत भी है!
भारत विश्व का सबसे जीवंत, सक्रिय और प्रभावी लोकतंत्र है। लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में आप भी अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर अपना संवैधानिक कर्तव्य निभाएं!#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/7uMKJgUj8E
— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) May 25, 2024
Proud to cast my vote for Lok Sabha 2024 elections.
Urge everyone to exercise their right to vote and fulfill their Constitutional duty. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/RlkZBy3s74
— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) May 25, 2024