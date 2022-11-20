33rd PECUC Sisumela Concluded…

Bhubaneswar: Children are the foundation of good society. It is the responsibility of parents and the teachers to provide them a conducive environment for developing them into a better human being was said by the Hon’ble Justie ce Sanju Panda, Former Chief Justice of Odisha High Court joining the valedictory ceremony of 33rd Children’s festival of People’s Cultural centre (PECUC), a leading voluntary organization of Odisha. Children should be given the moral education and they should be thought the life history of Swami Vivekananda and Sraban Kumar for developing better character was said by Justice Panda.

This programme was presided over by President, Sisumela Committee and Renowned Journalist Pradosh Kumar Pattnaik and Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, PECUC gave the introductory note. Among other Dr. Minakhi Panda, chairperson PECUC, Ms. Ruby Rout, Country Director, Adoptionscentrum, Madhumita Das, Consultant WCD, Bandita Das, Eminent Singer and Anuradha Biswal, Olympian also spoke on this occasion. Vote of Thanks was given by Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director PECUC.

On this occasion children and adults personalities were honoured with many prestigious annual awards for their outstanding achievements in different fields. Child Artist Trisha Patro of Bhubaneswar received “Dr. Sarat Chandra Pujari Memorial Award 2022” for acting, Saswati Narayani Acharjya of Bhubaneswar received “Prafulla Chandra Das Memorial Sisu Prativa Award 2022” for all round achievement, Omprakash Sahoo of Kendrapada received “Baji Rout Memorial Award 2022” for bravery and courageous activity, Kirti Behera of Bhubaneswar was given “Prananath Pattnaik Memorial Award 2022” for social work, change maker and leader Lisha Digal of Kandhamal received “Adaramoni Boral Memorial Award 2022” for her leadership, G. M. Alakananda received “Sushama Mohapatra Memorial Sports Award 2022” for her achievement in the field of sports and Adyasha Arohi received “Baby of the Year 2022” award

Senior Journalist Birendra Narayan Mishra was honoured with prestigious “Swarup Jena Memorial Award 2022” for outstanding contribution in the field of journalism, where as “Abani Baral Memorial Award 2022” to Madhab Biswal for his contribution in the field of teaching, “Sisusathi Award 2022” to Sasmita Swain for outstanding contribution in the field of children literature, “Dr. P. C. Dash Memorial Sisu Adhikar Surakshya Award 2022” to Dr. Narayan Chandra Pati for his social work, Rasmita Sahoo, Sarapanch Bainchua of Balianta block was given “Aradhana Nanda Smaraki Samman 2022” for her outstanding work as a people’s representative for women and child. Winners of the modern dance competition also received prize today.

In every evening colourful cultural programme was performed by children of KTT Dance Group, Dasa Abatara Natya Sala, Vicky Dance Group, Dibya Jyoti Smruti Pitha.

In this week long children festival help and cooperation was provided by Rotary Club RCB Unique, Floraldralosa Barn, AEIN, Herbage Herbals, IMFA, Priyadarshini, Canara Bank etc. Ratna Dash, Jyoti Sankar Mohanty, Upama Mohanty etc. of PECUC conducted the programme.