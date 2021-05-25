24X7 Helpdesk launched at COVID Hospital, Joda; managed by Tata Steel Hospital, Joda

Joda: In a bid to keep the family members informed regarding the daily health status of COVID-19 patients, a dedicated COVID-19 Helpdesk has been launched at COVID Hospital, Joda on Tuesday. This helpdesk will be managed by Tata Steel Hospital, Joda.

The helpdesk was inaugurated by Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief, Joda, Tata Steel in the presence of Dr Suchismita Das, Officiating Chief Medical Officer, Tata Steel Hospital, Joda and other senior doctors and staff of the hospital.

The helpdesk led by a doctor will operate 24 x 7 and will act like a communication channel between the patients and their family members. The doctor will guide the helpdesk executives to decipher the health status data so that they can explain the family members of the COVID-19 patients in a better way.

While the hospital will have a tablet to upload the health data of each patient, the helpdesk will also have a tablet that will reflect all the stored data which will be communicated to the family members upon confirming their relationship with the patient. The helpdesk will also facilitate video calling facility for the family members with the patient admitted in the hospital. The family members can also get the health status of the patient over phone by calling the helpdesk (Toll Free Number – 1800 313 4360 / Emergency Number – 7440037006). While the emergency number is already active, the toll-free number will be active from Thursday.

It may be noted here that the COVID-19 hospital was set up last year in April by the District Administration in partnership with Tata Steel Hospital, Joda and has been funded entirely by Tata Steel. Well equipped with 50 beds, including five critical care facilities, 5 isolation wards and isolation cabins, the hospital has all necessary equipment to treat COVID-19 patients. A 67-member team including doctors, health care workers, sanitisation support staff, house- keeping staff and ambulance staff of Tata Steel Hospital, Joda are proactively working to combat the pandemic. Besides, food and accommodation, treatment would be provided free of cost to the patients.

Related