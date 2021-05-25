OPPO India donates 1000 oxygen concentrators to various cities in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Helping India stay strong in the battle against the second wave of COVID 19, OPPO India has distributed 1000 oxygen concentrators across various hospitals in cities like Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Shamli, and Agra to support the covid relief measures.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Damyant Singh Khanoria , CMO, OPPO India, said, “The current time is a reminder for all of us to stand united and fight this together. This is a small step from OPPO India in this bigger battle of overcoming such testing times by supporting our community in every possible way. OPPO stands with India and will continue supporting it in overcoming this adversity. “

Thanking OPPO India, Mr. Arvind Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Uttar Pradesh said, “We are thankful to OPPO India for extending their support to the state of Uttar Pradesh. Each and every contribution is important in our battle towards COVID 19 and the efforts made by OPPO will go a long way in saving multiple valuable lives across the different cities in the state.”

Further, expressing their gratitude to the frontline workers for their relentless service, the brand has also donated 5300 OPPO Band Style to front-line warriors of the Delhi Police, Greater Noida Authority, and Cyberabad Police.

In addition to the contributions towards society, OPPO India has also made efforts to encourage their customers to practice the precautionary lockdown enforced in different regions of the country. The brand announced the extension of the repair warranty of all of its products until 30th June 2021 applicable to products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period. The scheme is applicable across product categories including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones.

The OPPO aftersales customer service support is providing all its users the best remote support in this difficult time through a dedicated AI-powered Chatbot called ‘Ollie’ that is available 24X7 for consumers to resolve 94.5% of their queries. The brand’s human chat support on WhatsApp is also available to support customers 24X7 in resolving their queries. Along with 24X7 customer service, the brand has also announced home delivery of OPPO products with a simple text on the WhatsApp application. Customers can order any OPPO product with just one WhatsApp text stating the name of the state along with Pincode on +91-9871502777 and receive a call back from the nearest retail stores.

Additionally, in 2020 OPPO India donated Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Distress Fund to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.