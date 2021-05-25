ONGC hands over immediate relief to crew of Barge Papaa-305 and Tugboat Varaprada

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has, so far, handed over immediate relief amount to 56 survivors of Barge Papaa-305 and Tugboat Varaprada in Mumbai. ONGC teams are on their way to hand over 22 more. The relief amounts are being personally handed over to survivors at their hometowns in Maharashtra at Nashik, Alibag, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri.

Apart from Maharashtra, relief will also be handed over in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Odisha, Haryana, West Bengal, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. ONGC has also issued a press release in a local language to enable the families to get in touch with ONGC for help.

A nodal officer has been assigned from ONGC to each family of the deceased, who is responsible for facilitating their logistics, boarding, lodging, counselling, completing formalities and transportation of mortal remains to respective home station and any local support.

ONGC is also in the process of identifying the next of kin of the deceased crew to enable handing over the relief amount. ONGC executives would personally handover the relief amount to the families. In the states where ONGC does not have its offices, executives from its group companies, HPCL and MRPL, would hand over the relief amount.