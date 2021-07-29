21.97 lakh Bales of Cotton exported from India to China out of the total exports of 54.83 lakh Bales

New Delhi : The export of cotton and yarn from India to China has not stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic. During current cotton season 2020-21 (October 2020 to September 2021) as on April 2021, 21.97 lakh bales of cotton were exported from India to China out of the total exports of 54.83 lakh bales. China was the second largest importer of cotton from India after Bangladesh. Regarding export of yarn, during the year 2020-21 from Apr, 2020 to Mar, 2021, 275 million kg of cotton yarn were exported from India to China out of the total exports of 980 million kg. China was the largest importer of yarn from India. The country-wise data on export of cotton and cotton yarn of 2020-21 is annexed.

Annexure

Country-wise data on Export of Cotton for the cotton season

2020-21 from Oct, 2020 to Apr, 2021 is given below

Export of Cotton (in lakh bales) Country OCT 2020-APR 2021 BANGLADESH PR 22.09 CHINA P RP 21.97 VIETNAM SOC REP 6.40 INDONESIA 2.70 THAILAND 0.39 OMAN 0.31 TURKEY 0.27 ITALY 0.14 MAURITIUS 0.12 Others 0.44 Grand Total 54.83

Country-wise data on Export of Cotton Yarn for the

year 2020-21 from Apr, 2020 to Mar, 2021 is given below:

Export of Cotton Yarn (in million kgs) Country APR 2020-MAR 2021 CHINA P RP 275.00 BANGLADESH PR 225.19 VIETNAM SOC REP 55.62 PERU 53.49 PORTUGAL 44.44 EGYPT A RP 42.74 KOREA RP 32.31 COLOMBIA 23.17 TURKEY 21.03 Others 207.01 Grand Total 980.00

This information was given in a written reply by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in Rajya Sabha today.