PM Narendra Modi lauds Government decision for providing reservation for OBCs and Economically Weaker Section in medical courses

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the Government’s landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Our Government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year.

This will immensely help thousands of our youth every year get better opportunities and create a new paradigm of social justice in our country.”