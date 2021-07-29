‘Tata Chemicals promotes sustainable development while empowering communities’

Mumbai : Every year, World Nature Conservation Day is obsereved around the globe, as a reminder to conserve the flora and fauna, essential for ecological balance, that are now on the verge of extinction. On this day, Tata Chemicals reaffirmed its commitment to environment by making a conscious effort to sustain people and the planet. Through the mission of ‘Serving Society through Science’, Tata Chemicals aims to empower communities. The company works towards issues of biodiversity conservation and forest regeneration to build sustainable societies for a better tomorrow.

Tata Chemicals various initiatives such as Whale Shark conservation, Protect the Pollinators, conservation of Coral Reefs and Mangroves are focused on ensuring environmental integrity that promote the protection and preservation of biodiversity. The Whale Shark project, which was launched with an aim to raise awareness and save the gentle giant, has successfully saved and rescued 813 whale sharks till date. The Coral Reef conservation programme has covered an area of 2,000 m2 and through its Mangroves Regeneration initiative 1.15 lakh mangroves have been planted last year.

Ms. Alka Talwar – Chief, Sustainability & CSR, Tata Chemicals, said “With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are strengthening our long-term resilience by undertaking pioneering initiatives that contribute to a thriving society. We actively engage with the communities to create sustainable social and economic development that empowers livelihood generation and encourages ecological conservation. Going forward, we will continue to give an impetus to biodiversity and ecosystem preservation, that will directly contribute to primary development and community well-being.”

As a recognition of the company’s work in this space, Tata Chemicals was recently conferred with the prestigious D&B award for its work in ESG, which further reiterates its commitment towards the said goals. Tata Chemicals Ltd. was also ranked 3rd amongst the Indian corporates for its Sustainability and CSR practice in responsible business ranking 2020.