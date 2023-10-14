OdishaOdisha Breaking News

20 Minor Hostel Students in Keonjhar Hospitalized After Falling Ill

By Odisha Diary bureau

Approximately 20 female students from a hostel in Keonjhar district became ill after consuming their meals. These students, aged between 10 and 12 years, are currently receiving medical attention at Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). According to sources, the residents of Anwesha Hostel, located near DD College, had their meals and then proceeded to school on Friday. During a school prayer session, they reported feeling unwell. Shortly afterward, they experienced symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and headaches.

