20 districts of Odisha affected by flood; Death toll 17, 10282 House damaged

Bhubaneswar: 20 districts of Odisha affected by flood. The districts are Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur, Sonepur & Sundergarh informed SRC Pradeep Jena.

Death toll 17, 10282 House damaged , 169904 hectare Farmlands waterlogged. Communication hit on 107 roads in 11 districts. 14 NDRF, 17 ODRAF & 22 Fire Personnel teams deployed. 254 boats, 45 medical teams, 42 veterinary teams on ground .

