Bhubaneswar: Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar reported 515 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. 515 new positives take total Coronavirus infections in the capital city to 10021. Total recoveries also jump over 6000.

As per BMC, 515 new COVID-19 positive cases in 33 wards of the BMC area, while 297 persons have also recovered and one person died due to Novel Coronavirus infection.

The active cases now stands at 3910 while 41 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 30th Aug 2020(till 9am). The ward wise active cases, cured cases are shared. pic.twitter.com/Jsy5xeqzT2 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 30, 2020

