2 Day National Seminar of Economics Department concludes at CUO

The 2 day National Seminar on, ‘Contemporary Research and Methods in Social Sciences’ organized by the Dept. of Economics, Central University of Odisha, Koraput successfully concluded today at the CUO campus with the Valedictory Session deliberations and award of certificates to the participants. The dais featured Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, CUO; Prof. Prashant Ku. Panda from Pondicherry University, Prof Minaketan Behera from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and Dr. Minati Sahoo, Head, Dep’t of Economics & Convener of the seminar.

Dr. Minati Sahoo started the proceedings by reading out the report of the 2-day national seminar. She reported that the seminar was enriched by four special invited talks on various aspects of social science research by Prof. Prashant Kumar Panda and Prof. Minaketan Behera. Dr Sahoo also informed that 31 papers were presented in the seminar in two days. The papers were presented by Faculty members, research scholars, and PG students which would be published as a seminar proceeds.

Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi felicitated the experts and thanked them for traveling to CUO, Koraput, and sharing their knowledge. He emphasized that research methods in social science should be deliberated upon as the role of the Economics department is to research how to develop the economy of the country. Prof. Tripathi also contextually mentioned Koutilya and the contemporary relevance of Arthashastra. Prof. Tripathi laid stress on the importance of interdisciplinary and collaborative research in social sciences.

Prof. Prashant Panda in his address described Koraput as a laboratory of social science research due to the variety of socio-economic profile of the place. He emphasized the various ethical dimensions of research and cautioned the researchers about the consequences of ethical practice. Prof. Behera stressed the collection of primary data and the use of modern software to analyze the data. Both the experts lauded the efforts of the Dep’t of Economics especially the efforts of the convener, Dr. Minati Sahoo for organizing a fruitful seminar.

An edited book titled, ‘Sustainable Environment & Agriculture: An Indian Perspective’ was released by the VC, CUO and guests on this occasion. It is edited by Dr. Minati Sahoo, Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera, and Mr Biswajit Bhoi, all three Faculty members of the Dep’t of Economics.

The session concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera, Assistant Professor, and followed by a Cultural Function of students. The national seminar saw wide participation from Faculty, Officers, staff, research scholars, and students of the CUO.