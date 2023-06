Pokhara: The 1st Nepal-China Friendship Dragon Boat Race Festival is going to be held on June 23-24 which will be another creative addition to the already tourism abundant and thriving Lake City of Pokhara.

Nepal Tourism Board, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nepal, and Pokhara Metropolitan City, have joined hands to organize the 1st Nepal-China Friendship Dragon Boat Race Festival in Pokhara on June 23-24, 2023. A joint press release was organized at NTB on June 8, 2023.