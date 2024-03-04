17.3% of men and 16.5% of women obese in Odisha – higher risk of osteoarthritis

Bhubaneswar, March 4, 2024: It is important to understand some of the overlooked detrimental effects of being overweight. Although most people commonly link obesity with heart disease and diabetes, a less recognized and spoken about risk with obesity is osteoarthritis (OA).

On World Obesity Day, Dr. Chandan Kumar Panda, Consultant, Joint Replacement, Sunshine Hospital, Bhubaneshwar explains this link “Being overweight can exert tremendous pressure on our joints, especially weight-bearing ones like knees and hips. This pressure accelerates the breakdown of cartilage, the protective cushion between bones. As cartilage thins, OA takes over causing stiffness, and restricted mobility. This not only compromises quality of life but also creates a vicious cycle. Reduced mobility due to osteoarthritis can further hinder physical activity causing an increase in weight.”

Studies reveal that 31% of individuals with obesity are affected by osteoarthritis (OA), and further increases the risk of developing osteoarthritis in multiple joints simultaneously. The picture in Odisha is particularly concerning. With 17.3% of men and 16.5% of women classified as obese putting a significant portion of the population.

Dr. Chandan Kumar Panda added, “Patients must understand that diagnosis and treatment is important. They often approach doctors when the damage to the joint is considerably advanced. OA is a progressive condition, so it is often impossible to reverse the damage done without joint replacement surgery. Symptom management is possible with a combination of medicines, injections and lifestyle modification depending on the severity of disease. Surgery may be helpful to relieve pain and restore function when other medical treatments are ineffective or have been exhausted.”

Recent advancements in technology and surgical techniques have made procedures like joint and knee replacements minimally invasive and highly successful, offering significant pain relief and improved mobility.

Embracing a healthier lifestyle through regular physical activity, balanced diets, and effective weight management is the first step. Thus, seeking early diagnosis and treatment is key to improving one’s quality of life.