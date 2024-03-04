Tata Steel receives its first next-gen, eco-friendly fleet of commercial vehicles from Tata Motors

Jamshedpur, March 3, 2024: Tata Steel marks a significant milestone today as it receives the first batch of deliveries of next-generation, green-fuel-powered commercial vehicles from Tata Motors. This initiative aligns with Tata Group’s “Aalingana project” for a greener, cleaner, more sustainable, and equitable future for the planet. Tata Steel’s commitment to net-zero emissions underscores its dedication to adopting innovative solutions for cleaner operations to make a responsible supply chain.

The first set of vehicles received includes Prima tractor-trailers, tippers, and the Ultra EV bus, all powered by low and emission-free technologies – LNG and electric battery. The vehicles were flagged off by N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons as part of the Tata Group’s Founder’s Day celebrations in Jamshedpur. Present at the flag-off were T. V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel, and Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, along with senior members of their leadership teams.

Speaking about the long-standing partnership with Tata Motors, T. V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel said: “This delivery marks another significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with Tata Motors. As leaders in our respective industries, Tata Steel and Tata Motors share a common vision for sustainability and innovation. By harnessing our collective expertise and resources, we are not only revolutionising our industries but also leading the way in environmental responsibility. Together, we are committed to driving positive change and delivering eco-friendly solutions that not only benefit our businesses but also contribute to a greener tomorrow.”

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said: “Tata Motors is driving the global megatrend of sustainable, safe and smart mobility in India. Our green fleet of commercial vehicles will accelerate Tata Steel’s efforts towards making its supply chain carbon neutral. We have collaborated with them and their transportation partners to design holistic solutions for enhancing functionality, performance, connectivity and safety. Every aspect of these vehicles has been purposefully augmented to cater to varied duty cycles and special applications. We look forward to strengthening our historic partnership in our respective quests of reducing carbon footprint and achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.”

The new age fleet of vehicles received today comes equipped with multiple safety features including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Electronic Stability Control, Active Traction Control and Driver Monitoring System, amongst others and will be used for employee transport and various commercial applications including transportation of raw materials and steel products.

Tata Steel has taken a proactive approach to reducing carbon emissions and embracing cleaner transportation technologies as part of its endeavour to reduce its Scope 3 Emissions in the supply chain. The Company was the first steel producer in the country to deploy EVs for transportation of finished steel. Back in 2021, Tata Steel tied up with an Indian start-up to pursue its aspiration of deploying EVs for its steel transport. The Company has already deployed compressed natural gas/ liquified natural gas/ electricity powered vehicles in short lead road circuits and also executed import shipments using bio-fuels/natural gas. Tata Steel was the first steel-producing signatory to join the Sea Cargo Charter to measure and reduce the environmental impacts of global seaborne cargo.