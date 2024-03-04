Nepal PM ‘Prachanda’ formed new alliance with the UML, other parties breaking the alliance with the Nepali Congress

Nepal PM ‘Prachanda’ formed a new alliance with the UML and other parties breaking the alliance with the Nepali Congress. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has reshuffled the Cabinet. Three ministers of the reshuffled cabinet took the oath of office and secrecy on Monday afternoon. President Ramchanda Paudel on Monday administered the oath of office of secrecy to three new ministers.

Padam Giri from the CPN-UML, Hit Bahadur Tamang from CPN (Maoist Center) and Dol Prasad Aryal from Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) took the oath of office and secrecy during the oath taking ceremony held at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas. However, the newly appointed ministers have not been assigned portfolios.