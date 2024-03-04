Medical Students and Consultants Meet President Murmu

A group of medical students and medical/non medical consultants from different medical colleges of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 4, 2024). They are in Delhi under the Sevankur Bharat Programme of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan.

Speaking on the occasion, the President was happy to note that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan has been working to provide health services to the needy at low rates in the spirit of public welfare for the last three decades. It is also working for skill development, employment generation and empowerment of SHGs. She appreciated this NGO for its contribution in social service and nation building.

The President noted that the Sevankur Bharat programme, started in 1997, is promoting national integrity and unity. It is also showing the path of public service to the youth and strengthening the spirit of ‘Nation First’ among them. She appreciated the ‘During Vacation – One Week for Nation’ programme under which students visit and stay in tribal areas.

The President said that healthcare is a profession where welfare of the society is not possible if earning money is the main goal. That is why healthcare professionals have to make values ​​of compassion, kindness and philanthropy, their character traits while discharging their duty. She stated that we can learn from the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar how to utilize our personal success for the welfare of society. We should work for social justice, equality and fraternity by following the ideals of Babasaheb.