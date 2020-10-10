15 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha today, Toll rises to 1,006

Bhubaneswar: Covid19 deaths cross 1K mark in Odisha with 15 more patients succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. Death toll in the State now at 1006.

Demise of fifteen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 44 year old male of Balasore district.

2.A 36 year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & obesity.

3.A 62 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4.A 66 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5.A 78 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

6.A 35 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7. A 70 year old male of Cuttack district.

8.A 61 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

9.A 50 year old female of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10.A 40 year old male of Jajpur district.

11. A 60 year old male of Kendrapada district.

12. A 51 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Follicular Lymphoma.

13. A 62 year old male of Khordha district.

14. A 37 year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

15. A 69 year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

