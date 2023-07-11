14th Report on Central Ministries/Departments performance on CPGRAMS released by DARPG for the month of June, 2023

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for June, 2023, which provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal. This is the 14th report on Central Ministries published by DARPG.

The progress for June, 2023 indicates 1,02,348 Grievances Redressed by Central Ministries/Departments. A steep reduction in the pendency of Public Grievances has been observed in the Central Secretariat.

The pendency level has come down to 57,848 grievances, in the month of June, 2023, which is the lowest ever recorded in the Central Secretariat. The Average Grievance Disposal Time in the Central Ministries/Departments in the year 2023, from January to June is 19 days.

These reports are part of the 10-step CPGRAMS reforms process which was adopted by DARPG for improving quality of disposal and reducing the time lines.

The report contains insights into the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Scheme under which 31,000 grievances were received in CPGRAMS. It was found that nearly 21,000 of these were received by the Department of Agriculture and Family Welfare, while 4,700 were through the write to PM option. The report also highlights the performance of the Appellate Authorities mapped onto CPGRAMS from all the Central Ministries/Departments, Average Closing Time of Appeals and status of decisions on the disposed appeals. The report also covers the status of grievances received through Common Service Centres on CPGRAMS.

DARPG has introduced a new and comprehensive Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) from May, 2023 onwards comprising of 4 dimensions and 12 indicators. The 4 dimensions include: Efficiency, Feedback, Domain and Organisational Commitment.

The following are the Key Highlights of the DARPG’s monthly CPGRAMS report for June, 2023 for Central Ministries/ Departments:

PG Cases:

In June, 2023, 100724 PG cases were received on the CPGRAMS portal, 102348 PG cases were redressed and there exists a pendency of 57848 PG cases, as of 30 th June, 2023

June, 2023 The pendency in the Central Secretariat has decreased from 59472 PG cases at the end of May, 2023 to 57848 PG cases at the end of June, 2023

15 Ministries/Departments have more than 1000 pending grievances as on 30th June, 2023

PG Appeals

In June, 2023, 21379 appeals were received and 26320 appeals were disposed. The Central Secretariat has a pendency of 23884 PG Appeals at the end of June, 2023

Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) – June, 2023

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Ministry of Cooperation are the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Assessment & Index within the Group A for June, 2023

NITI Aayog and Department of Public Enterprises are the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Assessment & Index within the Group B for June, 2023

Average Closing Time

Average Grievance Redressal Time in all the Ministries/Departments in the year 2023, from 1st January to 30th June, 2023 is 19 Days

Feedback collected by BSNL Call Centre: